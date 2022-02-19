India, UAE Sign Comprehensive Trade Pact

New Delhi: The Union Minister for Commerce & Industry, Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution and Textiles, Piyush Goyal has termed the India UAE Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) is extremely beneficial for MSMEs, startups, farmers, traders and all sections of businesses.

Addressing a press conference in Mumbai, the Minister asserted that the CEPA is a balanced, fair, comprehensive & equitable partnership agreement, which will give enhanced market access for India in both goods and services. “It will create jobs for our youth, open new markets for our startups, make our businesses more competitive & boost our economy.”

Goyal informed that sector-wise consultations have shown that the pact will create a minimum of 10 lakh jobs for Indian citizens.

The Union Minister said that the CEPA is a landmark partnership between two nations whose political leadership and businesses share very strong bonds going back many years in history. “The finalization of the 880-page document in a record time of 88 days is a big achievement for both nations, it will boost economies of India and UAE and will usher in a new dawn for the people of the two countries.”

The Commerce Minister informed that the partnership agreement will open doors especially to labour-intensive Indian products which are exported to UAE – such as textiles, gem & jewellery, medicines, agricultural products, footwear, leather, sports goods, engineering goods, auto components and plastics.

He told the media that under the pact, UAE has offered immediate market access at Zero duty from day one of the entry into force of the Agreement, to products accounting for 90% of India’s exports to UAE in value terms. “Around 90% of products exported from India to UAE will attract zero duty with implementation of the Agreement. 80% lines of trade will attract zero duty, remaining 20% does not affect our exports much, so this is a win-win agreement.”

The CEPA will not only improve competitiveness of Indian products, but also provide strategic advantages to India. “Since UAE functions as a trading hub, the Agreement will help provide us market entry points to Africa, Middle East and Europe” he added.

The Minister noted that with the conclusion of the CEPA, India and UAE aim to increase bilateral goods trade over the next five years to $100 billion. “However, I believe that the potential for trade between the two nations is even bigger, we will surpass the target we have set for ourselves”, said the Minister.

The Minister threw light on benefits to various sectors. “The CEPA brings the two nations closer, will open many new opportunities for Indians to work in UAE, including in fintech, edtech, green tech, automation and Artificial Intelligence. Technology, digital trade and sustainability have a big focus in the partnership.

“For the first time in a Trade agreement, the CEPA provides for automatic registration and marketing authorisation of Indian generic medicines in 90 days, once they are approved in developed countries. This will give big market access to Indian medicines not only in UAE, but also in Middle East and Africa.” Shri Goyal informed.

The Minister also said that the CEPA provides for a permanent bilateral safeguard mechanism to deal with sudden surge in imports of any product. It also has stringent ‘rules of origin’ reflecting requirements for substantial processing of up to 40% value addition. An MoU among APEDA, DP World & Al Dahra on the UAE side regarding “Food Security Corridor Initiative” has been prepared, under which India will be able to play an important role in food security of UAE, he added.