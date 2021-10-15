India-U.S.A. Economic & Financial Partnership Dialogue Held In Washington D.C.

Washington D.C: The eighth ministerial meeting of the India-U.S.A. Economic and Financial Partnership Dialogue was held today in Washington D.C.

The meeting was chaired by Union Minister for Finance & Corporate Affairs Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman and the Secretary of the Treasury of the United States Dr. Janet Yellen.

During the ministerial meeting of the India-U.S.A. Economic & Financial Partnership, discussions were held on a range of subjects, including the macroeconomic outlook and recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, financial regulatory and technical collaboration, multilateral engagement, climate finance and anti-money laundering and combating the financing of terrorism (AML/CFT).

Both sides affirmed their commitments to continue collaboration both at bilateral and multilateral fora to address mutual and global economic issues and strive towards amicable strategies and solutions.

The meeting concluded with adoption of Joint Statement by the Union Minister for Finance & Corporate Affairs and the Treasury Secretary for the United States.