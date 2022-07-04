India Trounce Sri Lanka By 10 Wickets In 2nd Tie

Pallekele: In women’s cricket, India thrashed Sri Lanka by 10 wickets in the second match of the three-match ODI series at Pallekele today.

Indian openers Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana reached the target in just 25.4 overs. Smriti scored 94 while Shafali made 74. Their power-packed display of the shot virtually left the Sri Lankan bowlers gasping for a break.

Earlier, Sri Lanka set a target of 174 runs for India. The hosts scored 173 runs in the stipulated 50. Ama Kanchana 47 and Nilakshi de Silva 32 were the top scores for hosts.

For India, Renuka Singh claimed 4 wickets while Meghna Singh and Deepti Sharma took two wickets each.