India Tour of Canada-based Singer Shubh Cancelled Amid Row Over Distorted India Map

New Delhi: The India tour of popular Canada-based Punjabi singer Shubhneet Singh, who goes by the stage name Shubh, was cancelled on 20 September, Wednesday, amid uproar over sharing a purportedly distorted map of India earlier this year.

Ticketing platform BookMyShow said on X (formerly Twitter), “Singer Shubhneet Singh’s Still Rollin Tour for India stands cancelled. To that end, BookMyShow has initiated a complete refund of the ticket amount for all consumers who had purchased tickets for the show.”

The singer, who rose to fame after songs like Cheques, We Rollin and Elevated, shared an Instagram story of a map of India where the state of Jammu and Kashmir, and parts of Northeast India were covered with a shadow and “Pray for Punjab” was written alongside it.

The story was posted around March 2023 when the Punjab Police were searching for now-arrested Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh – and a number of people in the state were being detained or summoned for questioning. However, it is important to note that the singer has no previous history of support for the pro-Khalistan movement, contrary to online allegations. Moreover, the posted a calrification apoligising for the incident.

Moreover, the incident has come to light just a day after India-Canada tensions peaked due to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s comments around the involvement of agents of the Indian government in the murder of Khalistan Tiger Force chief Hardeep Singh Nijjar and the expulsion of a top diplomats stationed in India and Canada by the other side.