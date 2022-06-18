India tour cancelled? Justin Bieber postpones Summerfest amid Ramsay Hunt Syndrome recovery

Mumbai: Justin Bieber has been forced to postpone the remaining dates of his Justice Tour in the United States as he recovers from complications from the Ramsay Hunt Syndrome.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, the tour’s promoter, AEG Presents, announced the news on Thursday in a statement that read, “In light of Justin’s ongoing recovery, the remaining US Justice Tour shows scheduled for June and early July, including at Summerfest at the @amfamamp in Milwaukee, WI on Friday, June 24, 2022, will be postponed.”

The promoter said that the details of the postponed Summerfest show will be revealed shortly, with refunds available at the point of purchase. Fans who purchased tickets to Bieber’s show at Summerfest on June 24 will receive a 2022 Summerfest digital GA ticket valid for any day of the festival. Additional dates in Las Vegas (June 28), Glendale, Arizona (June 30), and Inglewood, California (July 2-3), have also been impacted. The Justice tour is currently slated to head to Europe in early August, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

Earlier, last week, it was announced that Bieber would be returning to India for the second time in October. He is said to perform at Jawahar Lal Stadium in Delhi. However, with his Ramsay Hunt Syndrome recovery, it is not clear if the concert in India will also be postponed. The ticket sales for the Delhi concert went live on June 6 on BookMyShow.com. However, an official statement from his team to the singer is awaited.