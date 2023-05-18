India to take part in the FIFAe Nations PlayOffs 2023

NEW DELHI: The Indian FIFAe National Team will be playing their FIFAe Nations PlayOffs 2023 matches on May 19, and 20, 2023.

The team is just two wins away from qualifying for the FIFAe Nations Cup 2023 this year. India will be playing the FIFAe Nations PlayOffs 2023 in the Asia and Oceania Region along with seven other countries – Australia, Japan, Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Korea Republic and New Zealand – qualified via the FIFAe Nations Online Qualifiers Play-Ins and FIFAe Nations Online Qualifiers Main Stage.

The PlayOffs will follow a double elimination format. India are seeded fourth in the Double Elimination tournament bracket, being the second highest ranked Nation among the four Winners of the Quarter Final Matches in the Play-Ins stage. All rounds in the PlayOffs will have double legged matches decided based on the aggregate score after the two legs. Any team that win two Rounds will qualify for the pinnacle event – the FIFAe Nations Cup 2023.



India will play Indonesia on May 19 at 1:30pm IST in the first match of the PlayOffs. Rounds until Losers Bracket Round 2 will be played on May 19. The remaining rounds until the Final will be played on May 20.



The FIFAe Nations PlayOffs 2023 will feature a total prize pool of $36,000.



The Indian Team for the PlayOffs will be represented by Charanjot Singh, Saransh Jain, Siddh Chandarana and Saksham Rattan. The matches will be live streamed on the Indian Football YouTube and Twitch channels.