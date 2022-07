India to take on hosts England in 3rd & final ODI in Manchester tomorrow

India will take on hosts England in the Third and Final One-Day International at Old Trafford in Manchester tomorrow evening. The match will begin at 5.30 P.M.

In the three-match series, India started on a high note with a 10-wicket win at the Oval, but at Lord’s, they lost the second ODI by 100 runs to square things up.

The series is in the balance at 1-1 and the decider at Old Trafford promises to be a thriller.