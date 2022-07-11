India to take on England in first ODI at Kennington Oval tomorrow

India will take on England in the opening One Day International match of three-match series at Kennington Oval, London tomorrow. The match will begin at 5.30 p.m (IST).

The Second ODI match will be played on the 14th of July at Lords while the final match is scheduled on the 17th of this month at Old Trafford in Manchester.

Rohit Sharma-led Indian team has already won the 3-match T-20 series against England by 2-1.

Shikhar Dhawan has returned to the Indian ODI team and he will be partnered with Skipper Rohit Sharma at the top of the order. England will be boosted by the return of Joe Root, Ben Stokes and Jonny Bairstow. The ODI series will be Jos Buttler’s first 50-over assignment as Skipper.