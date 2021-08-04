India To Take On England In 1st Test Today; Details Here

Nottingham: The Indian cricket team would start the second leg of their England tour, when it squares off with Joe Root’s team for the first Test of the five-match series on August 4 at Trent Bridge in Nottingham.

The India vs England Test series will kick start the second edition of ICC World Test Championship (WTC), which will be played in 2021-23 cycle. The injury-hit Indian cricket team got another blow as opener Mayank Agarwal ruled out of India playing 11 for 1st Test. He was hit on helmet during the practice session.

Teams:

India: Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), R. Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Mohd. Shami, Md. Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, KL Rahul, Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), Abhimanyu Easwaran, Prithvi Shaw, Suryakumar Yadav.

England: Joe Root (capt), James Anderson, Jonny Bairstow, Dom Bess, Stuart Broad, Rory Burns, Jos Buttler, Zak Crawley, Sam Curran, Haseeb Hameed, Dan Lawrence, Jack Leach, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson, Dom Sibley, Mark Wood.

Where will the India vs England 1st Test be played?

India vs England 1st Test match will be played at the Trent Bridge stadium in Nottingham, UK.

When will India vs England 1st Test begin?

India vs England 1st Test will kickstart on Wednesday, August 4, 2021.

What time will India vs England 1st Test begin?

India vs England 1st Test match will begin at 3:30 PM IST, while the toss will take place at 3 PM IST.

Where to watch live streaming of India vs England 1st Test?

India vs England 1st Test match will be live-streamed on the SonyLIV website, app, and JIOTV in India.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs England 1st Test?

India vs England 1st Test will be broadcasted on Sony Six/ Sony Six HD, Sony Ten 3/ Sony Ten 3 HD.