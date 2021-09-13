India To Stand By Afghans As It Did In Past: S Jaishankar

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Monday that as Afghanistan facing a grave humanitarian crisis, India will stand by Afghans just as it did in the past.

Jaishankar made the remarks while addressing the United Nations High-Level meeting on the humanitarian crisis unfolding in Afghanistan.

“India has consistently supported a central role of the global body in the future of the war-torn country. India’s own approach to Afghanistan has always been guided by our historical friendship with its people and this will continue to be the case,” he said.

“A multilateral platform is always “more effective” than small groups of countries in building global consensus. There has been a sea change in its political, economic, social and security situation and consequently, its humanitarian needs,” the minister said.

“In the face of a grave emergency situation, India is willing to stand by the Afghan people, as in the past. The international community must come together to create the best possible, enabling environment,” he added.

Jaishankar further appealed to the international community to come together and create the best possible environment to enable humanitarian assistance to the Afghan people.