New Delhi: India is set to play a one-off friendly match against Vietnam on Saturday, October 12, following Lebanon’s withdrawal from the tri-nation friendly tournament.

The game will take place at Thiên Trường Stadium in Nam Định and will count as an official friendly, contributing points towards the FIFA Rankings.

Originally, India was scheduled to face Vietnam on October 9 and Lebanon on October 12.

The team will gather in Kolkata on October 5 and hold a training session on October 6. Manolo Márquez and his team will depart for Vietnam on October 7 to continue their preparations.

On Monday, Márquez released a list of 26 probable players. The final 23-player squad will be announced prior to the team’s departure for Vietnam.

