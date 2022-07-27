India To Host Women’s World Cup In 2025

Dubai: India will play host to the 2025 Women’s ODI World Cup, the ICC confirmed on Wednesday.

“The BCCI remains committed to women’s cricket in India. We have the infrastructure in place, and I am confident we will have a very successful edition of the World Cup,” said Jay Shah.

A spree of ICC tournaments are slated to be held in the Indian subcontinent, with Bangladesh hosting the 2024 T20 World Cup, while the 2027 Champions Trophy will be played in Sri Lanka.

This will be the first time that Bangladesh will be hosting a major ICC women’s tournament. The tournament will be held between September and October with 10 teams playing 23 matches for the prestigious trophy.