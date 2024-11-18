New Delhi: India is set to host the first-ever Kho Kho World Cup at the iconic IGI Stadium in New Delhi from January 13th to 19th, 2025, marking a landmark moment in the world of traditional sports.

In a major boost to the tournament, the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) has officially confirmed its partnership with the Kho Kho Federation of India (KKFI), pledging unwavering support for the event.

In a statement to KKFI President Shri Sudhanshu Mittal, IOA President Dr. PT Usha expressed the association’s strong commitment to elevating indigenous sports like Kho Kho. The IOA has vowed to provide comprehensive support to enhance the tournament’s visibility, ensuring maximum outreach and success.

IOA President Dr. PT Usha said, “We recognize the significance of this event in celebrating our cultural heritage and promoting traditional sports, and we look forward to collaborating with Kho Kho Federation of India to ensure the success of the tournament. Together, we aim to make this event memorable and impactful, encouraging the spirit of sportsmanship among participants and fostering a deeper appreciation for Kho Kho worldwide.”

KKFI President Sudhanshu Mittal expressed heartfelt gratitude to the IOA, acknowledging the tremendous boost the partnership brings to the tournament. “The support of the IOA, led by President PT Usha, is a game-changer for Kho Kho. This collaboration is pivotal in putting Kho Kho on the global map, and we’re thrilled to be hosting the first-ever Kho Kho World Cup, a truly historic event for the sport.”

The Kho Kho World Cup will feature both men’s and women’s teams, with a stunning 25 countries from six continents set to compete. Teams from Asia, including hosts India, Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka, will face off alongside competitors from Africa, Europe, North America, South America, and Oceania. Nations like Ghana, Kenya, England, Germany, Brazil and Australia will be among the participants, highlighting the growing global appeal of Kho Kho.

This multi-nation, high-energy tournament is poised to elevate Kho Kho to new heights, generating excitement and sparking worldwide interest in the sport. With IOA’s backing, the World Cup is set to become a defining moment in the sport’s history, inspiring athletes and fans alike to embrace Kho Kho. In the years to come, the sport is expected to gain even greater traction, not just in India, but across the globe, as it takes its place on the international sports map.