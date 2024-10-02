New Delhi: The Kho Kho Federation of India (KKFI), in conjunction with the International Kho Kho Federation, declared that India will host the inaugural Kho Kho World Cup in 2025.

This event is set to feature 24 countries from six continents, with 16 men’s and 16 women’s teams competing.

Originating in India, Kho Kho is a sport steeped in cultural heritage and competitive spirit. It has evolved from being played in the mud to modern mats, enjoying a global footprint with participation from 54 countries.

In preparation for the World Cup, the KKFI intends to introduce the sport to 200 premier schools across 10 cities to foster its growth. Additionally, the federation aims to launch a membership campaign targeting school students, with the objective of enrolling at least 50 lakh players before the World Cup.

Shri Sudhanshu Mittal, President of the Kho Kho Federation of India, expressed, “Hosting the first Kho Kho World Cup is a thrilling prospect for us. More than a competition, this tournament represents a unification of nations, an opportunity for cultural exchange, and a platform to display Kho Kho’s elegance and vigour to the globe. Our aspiration is to have Kho Kho acknowledged as an Olympic sport by 2032, and this World Cup marks a significant stride towards that ambition.”

The tournament will span a week, showcasing a series of matches.