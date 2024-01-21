India To Host 71st Miss World Pageant After 28 Years

New Delhi: India is set to host the 71st Miss World pageant after a gap of 28 years, according to the organisers of the event, which will be streamed and telecast worldwide. The last time the pageant was held was in 1996 in Bengaluru.

The stunning Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai, the picturesque G-20 venue, and the Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi will host this year’s Miss World. With participants from 120 nations, India’s representative is Femina Miss India World 2022, Sini Shetty.

The official page of Miss World took to X and wrote, “Chairman of Miss World, Julia Morley CBE stated, “Excitement fills the air as we proudly announce India as the host country for Miss World. A celebration of beauty, diversity, and empowerment awaits. Get ready for a spectacular journey! #MissWorldIndia #BeautyWithAPurpose.”

Competitions at the Miss World pageant include the World Top Designer Award, Miss World Top Model, Miss World Sports Challenge, Miss World Talent Final, Multi-Media Challenge, and Head To Head Challenge Final. The Continental Beauty With A Purpose Challenge and the grand Miss World Red Carpet Special will add glamour to this extraordinary event.