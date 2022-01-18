India To Host 5 Events As Part Of BRICS STI Steering Committee

New Delhi: India will host five events in 2022, namely BRICS Startups Forum meeting, Working Groups meetings on Energy; Biotechnology & Biomedicine; ICT & High-Performance Computing; STIEP (Science, Technology, Innovation and Entrepreneurship Partnership) Working Group Meeting and the launching of BRICS innovation Launchpad as a microsite( Knowledge Hub), as per discussions at the 15th meeting of the BRICS Science Technology Innovation (STI) Steering Committee on 17th January 2022.

The Calendar of BRICS STI activities and expected deliverables were discussed at the meeting organized virtually. India has successfully handed over the BRICS Chairmanship to China from January 2022. The theme for BRICS 2022 is “Foster High-Quality BRICS Partnership Usher in a New Era for Global Development”. A series of sectoral events and meetings, including Minister level and BRICS Summit, will be organized during the year.

The BRICS STI Steering Committee meeting was attended by representatives from BRICS scientific ministries, foreign Missions. From the Indian side, meeting was led by Shri Sanjeev Kumar Varshney, Advisor & Head International Cooperation, Department of Science and Technology.

During the meeting organized virtually, the Chinese side presented broad outline of activities to be carried out during the whole year. It mainly includes thematic meetings, BRICS Young Scientist Conclave, Senior official, and Ministerial level meetings. A total of 25 events have been planned, of which India will host a total of five. DPIIT is the main executing agency for BRICS startups Forum and creation of innovation Knowledge Hub. The BRICS Young Scientist Conclave will be held in September 2022 in a virtual format, and thematic focus may be Carbon peak neutralization; Biomedicine, Artificial Intelligence, Material Science; Modern Agriculture.

China has proposed to host the 10th BRICS S&T Ministerial meeting and Senior Official Meeting in September 2022. The meeting theme would promote Open, Inclusive, and Shared Science, Technology, and Innovation. At the sideline of the Ministerial meeting, an exhibition will be organized showcasing outcomes of successful projects supported under the BRICS Framework Programme( 2015-2022).

The meeting also discussed the finalization of BRICS Calendar of scientific events and programs. It was agreed that by the end of this month, all countries will notify the specific dates, venue, and format of meeting. India tentatively indicated willingness to host the STIEP working group meeting on 23rd – 24th March 2022 and BRICS Startups Forum Meeting in May/June 2022.