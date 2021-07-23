India To Face Sri Lanka In 3rd & Final ODI Today

Colombo: India will go against Sri Lanka in the 3rd and final ODI at R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo on Friday.

India coach Rahul Dravid will have to choose between experimenting and continuing the winning combination as it would be interesting to see whether Indian team management tinkers the playing 11. Sanju Samson was declared fit during the second ODI and he might replace Manish Pandey in Indian playing 11 on Friday.

A buoyant Indian team would be looking to complete a 3-0 whitewash over Sri Lanka as they take on the Lankans in their own backyard.

The match is not just about pride for the home side. They would be looking to garner whatever points they can in the World Cup Super League table.

Here are the squads of both the teams:

India squad vs Sri Lanka: Shikhar Dhawan (Captain), Prithvi Shaw, Devdutt Padikkal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Suryakumar Yadav, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Nitish Rana, Ishan Kishan (Wicket-keeper), Sanju Samson (Wicket-keeper), Yuzvendra Chahal, Rahul Chahar, K Gowtham, Krunal Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, Bhuvneshwar Kumar (Vice-captain), Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini, Chetan Sakariya

Net Bowlers: Ishan Porel, Sandeep Warrier, Arshdeep Singh, Sai Kishore, Simarjeet Singh

Sri Lanka squad for India series: Dasun Shanaka – Captain, Dhananjaya De Silva – Vice Captain, Avishka Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Ashen Bandara, Minod Bhanuka, Lahiru Udara, Ramesh Mendis, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Lakshan Sandakan, Akila Dhananjaya, Shiran Fernando, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Ishan Jayaratne, Praveen Jayawickrema, Asitha Fernando, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara, Isuru Udana