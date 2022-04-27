India To Experience Heatwave For Next 5 Days: IMD

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department on Wednesday predicted heatwave conditions in large parts of the country for at least the next five days.

“Heatwave conditions over East, Central and Northwest India during next five days,” IMD said.

A ‘yellow alert’ has also been sounded for Delhi as the national capital recorded the highest temperature of 44.2 degrees Celsius at Siri Fort Complex on Wednesday.

As per the IMD, heatwave conditions in isolated pockets are very likely over Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Jharkhand, interior Gangetic West Bengal, interior Odisha and northern parts of Gujarat State.

“Rise by about 2 degrees Celsius in maximum temperatures very likely over most parts of Northwest India during next three days and fall by about 2 degrees Celsius thereafter,” it added.