India to Dominate Global Gaming and Animation Markets: PM Modi

Leader in Global Gaming Market

PM Modi said that India must leverage its rich ancient legacy and literature to come up with Made in India gaming products. There is a big emerging market for gaming and we can come up with new talent in the sector.

PM Modi in his address said, “We can attract every child towards the indigenously developed games and I want every Indian child, youth, IT professional including AI professionals to lead the world of gaming—not just in playing, but also in taking our gaming products to the entire world. We can also establish our dominance in the world of animation, he added.