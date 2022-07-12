India To Become Fastest Expanding Economy In 2021-22: Home Minister

New Delhi: Home Minister Amit Shah has said that India is among the fastest-growing economy in the world. He was speaking at the 6th National Conclave on Mines and Minerals in New Delhi today.

Shah said, after Covid, many countries are facing recession, India is also facing the heat of recession and inflation but compared to the world, India is safe due to the policies made by the government under the leadership of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He said India has controlled the inflation compared to the world. The government has taken a slew of measures to bring policy reforms in the mining sector which resulted in the higher production of minerals in the country.

He stressed the balanced utilization of mines and minerals. He said the government has brought transparency in the auctioning of mines which ended corruption.