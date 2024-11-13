New Delhi: India is poised to witness a significant expansion in its workforce, with an estimated addition of 33.9 million jobs by 2028, driven by advancements in artificial intelligence (AI) and emerging technologies.

According to a recent report, the country’s workforce is projected to grow from 423.73 million in 2023 to 457.62 million by 2028.

The AI era is expected to revolutionize various sectors, creating new opportunities and transforming existing roles. The retail sector is anticipated to lead this growth, requiring an additional 6.96 million workers to support its expansion. Other sectors such as manufacturing, education, and healthcare are also set to benefit, with projected increases of 1.50 million, 0.84 million, and 0.80 million jobs, respectively.

Tech-related jobs are expected to see substantial growth, with roles like software application developers, systems software developers, and data engineers in high demand. The report highlights that AI will be a key catalyst for job creation, particularly in positions requiring advanced technical skills.

Sumeet Mathur, Senior Vice President and Managing Director of ServiceNow India Technology and Business Center, emphasized the strategic importance of AI in creating high-value opportunities for professionals. “AI will not only generate more jobs but also empower individuals to build enduring digital careers,” he stated.

The report underscores the need for upskilling and reskilling to prepare the workforce for these emerging opportunities. Initiatives like ServiceNow’s ‘RiseUp’ program aim to bridge the skills gap, ensuring that professionals are equipped with the necessary digital competencies to thrive in the evolving job market.