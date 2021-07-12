India Test-Fires Updated Version Of BrahMos Supersonic Cruise Missile

Bhubaneswar: India on Monday successfully test-fired the updated version of supersonic cruise missile ‘BrahMos’ from Chandipur’s ITR 5 launchpad.

The supersonic cruise missile is capable of hitting targets at more than 400-km range.

BrahMos Aerospace, an India-Russian joint venture, produces the lethal weapon that can be launched from submarines, ships, aircraft, or from land platforms.

India has already deployed a sizeable number of the original BrahMos missiles and other key assets in several strategic locations along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China in Ladakh and Arunachal Pradesh.

BrahMos is the first supersonic cruise missile known to be in service. Induction of the first version of BrahMos weapon complex in the Indian Navy commenced in 2005 with INS Rajput as the first ship.

All future ships being built and ships coming for mid-life up-gradation will be fitted with the missile, sources said.

The Indian Army has also inducted three regiments of Brahmos supersonic cruise missile.