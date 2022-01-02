India Target First Ever Series Win In South Africa

Johannesburg: India take on South Africa in the second Test at Johannesburg, beginning Monday, January 3. India have a 1-0 lead in the series after a 113-run win at Centurion in the first Test.

India became the first Asian team to win a Test in Centurion. The team now has an opportunity to win its first-ever Test series on South African soil.

India have never lost at Johannesburg, playing five Tests overall, winning two and drawing another three.

South Africa will be without wicket-keeper batter Quinton de Kock, who announced his retirement from the longest format of the game after the first Test.

India Squad: Virat Kohli (captain), KL Rahul (vc), Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Ajinkya Rahane, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Jayant Yadav, Priyank Panchal, Umesh Yadav, Hanuma Vihari, Ishant Sharma.

South Africa Squad: Dean Elgar (captain), Temba Bavuma (vice-captain), Kagiso Rabada, Sarel Erwee, Beuran Hendricks, George Linde, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Keegan Petersen, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne, Marco Jansen, Glenton Stuurman, Prenelan Subrayen, Sisanda Magala, Ryan Rickelton, Duanne Olivier.