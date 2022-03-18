India Taking Inspiration From 2021 Tour Of Australia: Smriti Mandhana

Team India opening batter Smriti Mandhana said the team is looking to seek motivation from the 2021 tour to Australia ahead of their clash at the Women’s World Cup.

“Everyone knows what happened in 2017. More than that, we discussed our last tour of Australia. We have done well against them and we almost won the series. That’s the brand of cricket we want to play and that has been our motivation,” said Mandhana in a virtual media interaction.

“The girls are really motivated and everyone is pumped to go and get 2 points on board, knowing the situation of the tournament and how important this match is. The team psychologist has also helped in this regard,” she added.

Smriti further congratulated Jhulan Goswami, who will be playing in her 200th ODI.

“It is a proud moment for all of us to be there for Jhulan di’s 200th match. She has been motivating us and also all the girls back home,” she said.

Mandhana added that the team will be looking to work on building good partnerships and avoid losing wickets back-to-back.

“Definitely, we have been losing wickets back-to-back. It’s something that we, as a batting unit, want to address. 50-overs is all about good partnerships. So, we definitely want to work on it. As set batters, it is more responsibility on that batter to take the game forward from that time when you are able to time the ball well.

“That’s something I will be really conscious about so that we don’t have to lose wickets back-to-back and develop a partnership from there because one or two good partnerships will be able to post a good total which we can defend,” Mandhanna added.

India take on Australia at Auckland on Saturday, March 19.