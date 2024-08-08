India T20I Captain Suryakumar Yadav Set to Play Test Cricket Under Sarfaraz Khan

Mumbai: India’s T20 captain, Suryakumar Yadav, has confirmed his participation for Mumbai in the forthcoming Buchi Babu multi-day tournament.

Suryakumar is set to play in the second match for Mumbai CA XI against Tamil Nadu Cricket Association XI in Coimbatore, scheduled from August 27 to 30.

The annual Buchi Babu Tournament commemorates Mothavarapu Venkata Mahipathi Naidu, also known as Buchi Babu Naidu, who was a trailblazer for Indian cricket during the colonial era and established cricket clubs for native Indians.

“I will be playing in the Buchi Babu tournament. It will serve as a valuable practice session before the domestic season kicks off. I’ll join the team post the 25th. I am always ready to play for Mumbai and the club team whenever I’m available,” Surya said.

“He has confirmed his availability for the Buchi Babu tournament, and we will include his name in the Mumbai squad. Surya consistently participates in Mumbai cricket whenever possible. He frequently plays in club matches at Mumbai Maidans,” an MCA source disclosed.

Test specialist Sarfaraz Khan has been appointed as the captain of the Mumbai team. Following the conclusion of the Sri Lanka tour, Indian players will have an extended break before they start preparations for the two-Test series against Bangladesh in September. This interval allows SKY to maintain his batting form during the hiatus.