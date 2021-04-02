India supports WHO’s call for collaborative studies on coronavirus origins

New Delhi: India has supported World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom’s call for collaborative studies on coronavirus origins.

Tedros, meanwhile, has toughened his stand towards China for its refusal to share raw data about early Covid-19 cases.

The WHO Director General has admitted that international experts faced problems with data access in Wuhan, the Chinese city where the dreaded coronavirus was believed to have originated.

The Director-General has separately raised the issue of delays and difficulties in accessing raw data for the team conducting the study.