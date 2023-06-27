India summons Pakistani diplomat over attacks on Sikh community members

New Delhi: India on Monday summoned a senior diplomat of the Pakistan High Commission and lodged a strong protest over the recent incidents of attacks on Sikh community members in that country, sources said.

Four incidents have taken place between April and June 2023 and India has taken serious note of these incidents. India has demanded that Pakistani authorities investigate these violent attacks on Sikh community with sincerity, and share the investigation reports. It has also been conveyed that Pakistan should ensure the safety and security of its minorities, who live in constant fear of religious persecution

India’s action comes after four incidents have taken place between April-June in 2023 against the Sikh community. On Saturday, a Sikh community member was shot dead after unidentified armed men opened fire at him, Pakistan-based The News International reported.

Manmohan Singh, 35, was on his way to the interior city area of Peshawar from Rasheed Garhi, a suburban locality of Peshawar when some armed men attacked him near Guldara Chowk Kakshal, which comes under the jurisdiction of Yakka Toot police station.

Though Singh was shifted to a hospital, he was pronounced dead by the doctors, police said.

Ashfaq Anwar, city police chief in Peshawar, told reporters that some suspects have been arrested in the murder of Singh and that they are close to arresting the main accused involved in the murder.