India Summons Maldives Envoy Amid Row Over Remarks Against PM Modi

New Delhi: India has summoned the Maldives envoy after three ministers of the island nation made derogatory remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

A Maldivian lawmaker criticised PM Modi following his Lakshadweep trip inferring that New Delhi is attempting to project the Union Territory as an alternative tourist destination to the Maldives. Two other Maldivian ministers also shared derogatory remarks along with PM Modi’s photos from Lakshadweep.

The statements followed massive outrage within the Maldives with several prominent leaders criticising the remarks against the nation’s “closest neighbour”. Former Maldives president Mohamed Nasheed described the remarks as “appalling” and asked President Mohamed Muizzu’s government to distance itself from these comments.

The Maldivian foreign ministry said the government is aware of “derogatory remarks” on social media platforms against foreign leaders and that the personal views do not represent its position.

“The government of Maldives is aware of derogatory remarks on social media platforms against foreign leaders and high-ranking individuals. These opinions are personal and do not represent the views of the government of Maldives,” the Maldivian foreign ministry said in a statement on Sunday.

The three ministers – Maryam Shiuna, Malsha Shareef and Mahzoom Majid – were suspended after several Indians on social media claimed to have cancelled their scheduled vacation to the nation made up of more than a hundred islands dotted with luxury resorts.