Balasore: India successfully conducted a test launch of a short-range surface-to-air missile from its testing facility off the coast of Odisha on Thursday.

Defence sources reported that the vertical launch of the short-range surface-to-air missile (VL-SRSAM) occurred at 3:19 pm from launchpad number 3 at the Integrated Test Range (ITR) in Chandipur, Balasore district.

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and the Indian Navy carried out the test. Post-launch, DRDO scientists analyzed the radar data.

The missiles, which incorporate indigenous technology, fulfilled all the required performance parameters, according to the sources.

Prior to the test, approximately 3100 individuals were evacuated to temporary shelters located within two and a half kilometres of the launchpad. They were housed in cyclone shelters and temporary tents.