India Successfully Test-Fires New Version Of BrahMos Missile Off Odisha Coast

Bhubaneswar: India on Thursday successfully test-fired a new version of the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile off the Odisha coast.

BrahMos, developed by India’s DRDO and Russia’s NPOM, is a universal long-range supersonic cruise missile system. It can be launched from land, sea, and air.

The system has been designed with two variants for Anti-Ship and Land-Attack roles. BRAHMOS Weapon Systems has been inducted and is operational with the Indian Navy (IN) as well as the Indian Army (IA), according to the DRDO.

Earlier this month, a successful test of BrahMos supersonic cruise missile was carried out from the Indian Navy destroyer INS Vishakhapatnam off the Western coast.

The sea-to-sea variant of the missile was testfired at the maximum range and it hit the target ship with pinpoint accuracy.