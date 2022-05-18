India Successfully Test-fires Naval Anti-ship Missile

New Delhi: The Indian Navy on Wednesday successfully carried out the test firing of the first indigenously developed naval anti-ship missile at the Integrated Test Range (ITR) in Balasore, Odisha.

The Indian Navy carried out the test in association with the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).

It is the first indigenous air launched anti-ship missile system for the Indian Navy and the mission has met all its objectives. The Indian Navy also released a brief video of the Seaking 42B helicopter firing the missile on its Twitter handle.

<>

</>

The test-firing of the new missile came over a month after an anti-ship version of the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile was successfully test-fired jointly by the Indian Navy and the Andaman and Nicobar Command.

Meanwhile, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated DRDO, the Indian Navy and associated teams for the maiden developmental flight test.