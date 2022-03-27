India Successfully Test Fires Medium Range Surface-to-air Missile Off Odisha Coast

Balasore: India today successfully carried out the test firing of the medium-range surface-to-air missile off the coast of Balasore in Odisha.

In the test, the missile secured a direct hit at the target at a very far-off distance, said DRDO officials.

India and Israel have jointly developed MRSAM or the Barak 8 air defence system that includes advanced radar, command and control systems, and mobile launchers. The missile is powered by a locally-developed rocket motor and control system for high manoeuvrability in the terminal phase.

The system has been developed jointly by the Israel Aerospace Industries and the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO). Other firms involved in the project include Israeli firm Rafael, Bharat Electronics Limited, Bharat Dynamics Limited and Larsen & Toubro.

Last month, India successfully testfired a new version of the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile off the coast of Odisha in Balasore. The missile was equipped with new technological developments which were successfully proven.