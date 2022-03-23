India Successfully Test-fires BrahMos Supersonic Cruise Missile From Andaman & Nicobar

New Delhi: India, on Wednesday, successfully testfired surface to surface BrahMos supersonic cruise missile in Andaman and Nicobar.

According to the Defence Ministry officials, the extended range missile hit its target with pinpoint accuracy.

BrahMos Aerospace, an India-Russian joint venture, produces the supersonic cruise missiles that can be launched from submarines, ships, aircraft, or land platforms. BrahMos missile flies at a speed of 2.8 Mach or almost three times the speed of sound.

The aforementioned test is the newest since the “Inadvertent firing of Missile” by India which transpired on March 9. Besides, this also is an addition to a series of BrahMos tests that the Indian military has been conducting from the Andaman Islands.

On March 5, the Indian Navy had tested the advanced version of the BrahMos missile from INS Chennai.

The air-launched variant of the indigenous cruise missile developed in collaboration with Russia initially had a range of 300 kilometres when it was tested in 2017 using a Su-30MKI combat aircraft.