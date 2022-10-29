India ‘Strongly Condemns’ Terror Attack At Shah-e-Cherag Shrine In Iran’s Shiraz

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Saturday issued a strong condemnation of the terror attack at the Shah-e-Cherag shrine in the southern Iranian city of Shiraz, in which at least two children were killed.

“We extend our deep condolences to the families of the victims and the people of Iran,” Official Spokesperson of MEA, Arindam Bagchi tweeted along with the official statement.

The statement further stated, “This heinous attack is another reminder that terrorism continues to pose one of the biggest and critical threat to international peace and security and the need of the hour is for countries of the world to unite and combat terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.”

According to the country’s state media agency, IRNA, at least 15 people were murdered and 40 more were injured in an attack on a Shia holy shrine in the southern Iranian city of Shiraz.

According to the report, the incident, which occurred early Wednesday evening at the Shah Cheragh Sanctuary, was carried out by three armed men who entered the shrine.

Two of the attackers have been apprehended, with one still on the loose. In a statement posted on their Telegram channel, ISIL (ISIS) claimed responsibility for the attack.