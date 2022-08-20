India strongly condemns attack on Hayat Hotel in Mogadishu

India has strongly condemned the attack on Hayat Hotel in Mogadishu and expressed heartfelt condolences to the victims and families of this cowardly act of terrorism.

India stands with the Government and people of Somalia in their fight against terrorism,” said MEA Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi.

At least 12 people were killed while several others sustained injuries in an attack by Islamic militants who stormed a hotel in Somalia’s capital late on Friday. According to reports, the attack started with explosions outside the hotel before gunmen entered the building.

Earlier today, it was reported that nine injured people were carried away from the hotel, informed Abdikadir Abdirahman, director and founder of Mogadishu’s Aamin ambulance services.

Al-Shabab has been fighting to topple the Somali government for more than 10 years. It wants to establish its own rule based on a strict interpretation of Islamic law, reported Al Jazeera. Al-Shabab has claimed responsibility for similar attacks in the past.