India squad for SAFF U-19 Championship announced

NEW DELHI: Indian U-19 Men’s Team head coach Shuvendu Panda named a 23-member squad for the SAFF U-19 Championship to be played in Kathmandu, Nepal, from September 21-30, 2023.

The team, on Friday, September 8, 2023, left for an exposure-cum-training trip in Saudi Arabia. They will travel to Kathmandu on September 19.

The Blue Colts are drawn alongside Bhutan and Bangladesh in Group B, while hosts Nepal, Maldives and Pakistan are in Group A. The championship will be held at the Dashrath Stadium in Kathmandu.

After a single round-robin group stage, the top two teams from both groups will meet in the semi-finals.

India emerged champions in SAFF U20 held in 2022 defeating Bangladesh 5-2 in the final in Bhubaneswar.

India’s squad for SAFF U-19 Championship, 2023: