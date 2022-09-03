India squad for ISSF World Championships announced; Here’s the full list

Olympians Manu Bhaker, Vijay Kumar and Elavenil Valarivan headline a 48-member Indian shooting team for the ISSF World Championship 2022 for rifle and pistol events.
The world championship will take place in Cairo, Egypt from October 12 – 25. Rifle shooter Saurabh Chaudhary, the only Indian to make it to any final at the Tokyo Olympics, has not been named in the squad.
The shooting world championship marks the return of London 2012 silver-medallist Vijay Kumar to the biggest stage. The former armyman had retired from competitive shooting due to a shoulder injury but has now returned to the sport. He is a two-time silver medallist at the world championships.
Manu Bhaker, who generally takes part in both the 10m and 25m pistol events, has only been named in the women’s 25m pistol squad. She will be chasing her first medal at a world championship.
Tokyo Olympians Aishwarya Singh Tomar and Anjum Moudgil are also in the contingent to Cairo.
The ISSF World Championship 2022 rifle/pistol will offer quota places for the Paris 2024 Olympics to the top-four finishers in each category.
A separate 24-member squad was already announced earlier for the ISSF World Championship shotgun, beginning in Osijek, Croatia, from September 19.
Indian squad for ISSF World Championship 2022 rifle/pistol
- Men
- 50m rifle 3 positions: Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Swapnil Kusale, Niraj Kumar
- 10m air rifle: Arjun Babuta, Kiran Jadhav, Rudrankksh Patil
- 25m rapid fire pistol: Anish Bhanwala, Vijayveer Sidhu, Vijay Kumar
- 10m air pistol: Shiva Narwal, Naveen, Vijayveer Sidhu
- Women
- 50m rifle 3 positions: Anjum Moudgil, Sift Kaur Samra, Ashi Chouksey
- 10m air rifle: Mehuli Ghosh, Elavenil Valarivan, Meghana Sajjanar
- 25m pistol: Manu Bhaker, Rhythm Sangwan, Abhidnya Patil
- 10m air pistol: Yuvika Tomar, Rhythm Sangwan, Palak
- Juniors
- 50m rifle 3 positions: Pankaj Mukheja, Surya Pratap Singh, Sartaj Singh Tiwana, Nischal, Nupur Kumrawat, Nikita Kundu
- 10m air rifle: Divyansh Singh Panwar, Karthik Sabari Raj, Vidit Jain, Ramita, Nancy, Tilottama Sen
- 25m rapid fire pistol: Sameer, Adarsh Singh, Udayveer Sidhu
- 25m pistol: Esha Singh, Naamya Kapoor, Vibhuti Bhatia
- 10m air pistol: Samrat Rana, Sarabjot Singh, Sagar Dangi, Esha Singh, Shikha Narwal, Varsha Singh
