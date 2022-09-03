India squad for ISSF World Championships announced; Here’s the full list

Olympians Manu Bhaker, Vijay Kumar and Elavenil Valarivan headline a 48-member Indian shooting team for the ISSF World Championship 2022 for rifle and pistol events.

The world championship will take place in Cairo, Egypt from October 12 – 25. Rifle shooter Saurabh Chaudhary, the only Indian to make it to any final at the Tokyo Olympics, has not been named in the squad.

The shooting world championship marks the return of London 2012 silver-medallist Vijay Kumar to the biggest stage. The former armyman had retired from competitive shooting due to a shoulder injury but has now returned to the sport. He is a two-time silver medallist at the world championships.

Manu Bhaker, who generally takes part in both the 10m and 25m pistol events, has only been named in the women’s 25m pistol squad. She will be chasing her first medal at a world championship.

Tokyo Olympians Aishwarya Singh Tomar and Anjum Moudgil are also in the contingent to Cairo.

The ISSF World Championship 2022 rifle/pistol will offer quota places for the Paris 2024 Olympics to the top-four finishers in each category.

A separate 24-member squad was already announced earlier for the ISSF World Championship shotgun, beginning in Osijek, Croatia, from September 19.

Indian squad for ISSF World Championship 2022 rifle/pistol