New Delhi: Veteran spinner Harbhajan Singh has announced his retirement from all forms of cricket on Friday. The spinner took to Twitter to make the announcement and also shared a video on Youtube in which he explained the reason behind his decision.

Take a look at his post:

All good things come to an end and today as I bid adieu to the game that has given me everything in life, I would like to thank everyone who made this 23-year-long journey beautiful and memorable.

My heartfelt thank you 🙏 Grateful .

Harbhajan Singh is among the few players who have been part of India’s historic World Cup triumphs in 2007 (T20) and 2011. He took 7 wickets, bowling in tough phases in the inaugural T20 World Cup leading the spin-bowling attack in 2011 as India outclassed arch-rivals Pakistan in the semi-final before beating Sri Lanka in the final.

It is pertinent to mention that his last international appearance came back in 2016 in a T20 international. Harbhajan took 417 wickets in 103 Tests, which is currently the fourth most number of wickets by an Indian bowler in Test Cricket.