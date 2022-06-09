India-South Africa T20I at Barabati: Cricket fans queue up since last night for tickets

Cuttack: Hundreds of cricket fans stood on a long queue at the Barabati stadium here on Thursday morning to buy tickets for the second T20I between India and South Africa, scheduled to be played on June 12.

Fans qued up since last night to get tickets for the upcoming match. Reportedly, a total of 12,093 tickets tickets are up for grab.

The offline sale of tickets at the counters of the iconic Barabati stadium will start from 9 am today. Each person is allowed to purchase a maximum of two tickets of any denomination by providing a valid Government ID proof such as Voter ID, Aadhar Card etc.