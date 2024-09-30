Kanpur: Indian batsmen unleashed a fury to surpass their own record for the fastest team hundred in men’s Test cricket, also setting a new record for the quickest fifty on the fourth day of the rain-hit second match against Bangladesh.

Yashasvi Jaiswal struck 10 boundaries and a six to notch up the fourth fastest fifty by an Indian batsman, following Rohit Sharma’s explosive start (23 off 11 balls, 3x6s, 1x4s), as India surpassed the 50-run mark in just three overs at Green Park on Monday.

With this feat, India eclipsed England’s record for the fastest team fifty, achieved in 4.2 overs against the West Indies at Trent Bridge in July earlier this year.

Jaiswal, maintaining his aggressive stance, and Shubman Gill at number three, took the attack to the Bangladesh bowlers, propelling India past the hundred-run mark in just 11 overs, thus bettering their own record.

Previously, India had set the record for the fastest century by any team in terms of overs when they crossed the 100-run threshold against the West Indies at Port of Spain in 2023.

In response to Bangladesh’s first innings total of 233 all out, Indian batsmen went full throttle. The first three days of this concluding match saw only 35 overs due to continuous rain and adverse ground conditions.