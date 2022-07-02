India Slams USCIRF For ‘Misrepresenting’ Facts

“We have seen the biased and inaccurate comments on India by the US Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF),” MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said. He said the comments reflect a “severe lack of understanding” of India and its constitutional framework, its plurality and its democratic ethos.

“Regrettably, USCIRF continues to misrepresent facts time and again in its statements and reports in pursuance of its motivated agenda. Such actions only serve to strengthen concerns about the credibility and objectivity of the organisation,” Bagchi said.

