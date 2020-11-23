India, Singapore naval exercise to start today in Andamans

New Delhi: India and Singapore are to begin naval exercises in the Andaman Sea from Monday for enhancing mutual inter-operability.

This is the 27th edition of the India-Singapore Bilateral Maritime Exercise (SIMBEX-20) and will take place between November 23 to 25.

Indian Navy spokesperson Commander Vivek Madhwal told the media that the scope and complexity of these exercises has increased steadily over the past two decades to include advanced naval drills covering a wide spectrum of maritime operations.

Madhwal further confirmed that the SIMBEX-20 will see the two friendly countries participate in advanced surface, anti-air warfare and anti-submarine warfare exercises including weapon firings over three days of intensive joint operations at sea.

Sources said the Indian Navy’s destroyer INS Rana, corvettes INS Kamorta and INS Karmuk, submarine INS Sindhuraj and the P-8I maritime reconnaissance aircraft are likely to take part in the exercise.