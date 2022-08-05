India Senior Men’s Volleyball Team leaves for 2022 AVC Cup in Thailand

The 2022 AVC Cup for Men will be held at Nakhon Pathom, Thailand from 07th to 14th August 2022. Volleyball Federation of India (VFI) had entrusted the Odisha Volleyball Association to conduct the selection trial –cum– coaching camp of the Indian Senior Men Volleyball Team at KIIT University, Bhubaneswar.

The coaching camp of 20 provisional selected players was held at Biju Patnaik Indoor Stadium, Campus-13, KIIT University from 20st May onwards. After the successful conduct of coaching camp 12 players were finally selected along with four officials and left for Thailand from Bhubaneswar today 05st August 2022 (morning) to participate in the 2022 AVC Cup for Men that will be held at Nakhon Pathom, Thailand from 07th to 14th August 2022.

India, placed in Pool “C” along with Japan & Australia, will start their campaign against Japan on 07th August.

Prof. Achyuta Samanta, Hon’ble MP, Kandhamal, President Volleyball Federation of India and Founder KIIT & KISS has provided all kinds of help and support for the smooth conduct of this coaching camp and also extended his good wishes for their success.