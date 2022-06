India Sends Next Shipment Of 3,000 Metric Tonnes Of Wheat To Afghanistan

New Delhi: India sent the next shipment of 3,000 Metric Tonnes of wheat to Afghanistan today.

External Affairs Ministry Spokesman Arindam Bagchi said in a tweet that India’s commitment to providing humanitarian assistance to the Afghan people remains steadfast.

So far, India has successfully completed the shipment of 33 thousand 500 MTs of wheat to Afghanistan in partnership with World Food Programme.