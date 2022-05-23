India Sends Disaster Relief Supplies to the Kingdom of Tonga

New Delhi: Responding to the appeal of the Kingdom of Tonga seeking humanitarian assistance in the aftermath the volcanic eruption and ensuing tsunami in the Kingdom on 15 January, 2022, a consignment of 272 packages of Disaster Relief Supplies was airlifted from India for the disaster affected people and reached Tonga on 23 May, 2022.

According to a press communiqué by the High Commission of India, Suva, the relief supplies sent by the Government of India include, Family Ridge Tents (100), Blankets (1000), Solar Lamps (1000), Dignity Kits (200) and Tarpaulins (250) were delivered to Kingdom of Tonga onboard the RAAF aircraft of the Australian Government.

The consignment of Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) support to Tonga reaffirms India’s strong commitment to the people of Tonga and the wider Pacific community.

Earlier, in February 2016, when TC Gita struck Tonga, Government of India announced US$ 1million towards relief assistance. Out of US$ 1million, US$500,000 was provided as immediate cash assistance and balance fund used for the Repair & Reconstruction of Export Building and Fumigation facility.