India Sends 90 Tonnes of APIs as Humanitarian Assistance to Cuba

New Delhi: The Government of India has extended Humanitarian Assistance to the Government of the Republic of Cuba. The move includes, a consignment of approx 90 tonnes of nine Made in India Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs) left Mundra port on 2 June 2024, informed the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

These APIs will be used by the Cuban Drug Manufacturers to produce essential antibiotics in the dosage form of tablets, capsules, syrups and injections, needed for the treatment of chronic communicable diseases.

The assistance reaffirms India’s status as the “Pharmacy of the World” and underlines our commitment to historic friendship with Cuba.

“India sends humanitarian assistance to Cuba. A consignment of 90 tonnes of nine ‘Made in India’ APIs left Mundra port for Cuba today. The APIs will support manufacture of essential medicines. The assistance reaffirms India’s role as the Pharmacy of the world and underlines our commitment to India-Cuba ties”, said the MEA spokesperson in a post on X.