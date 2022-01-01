India Sends 5 Lakh Doses Of Covaxin To Afghanistan

New Delhi: India sent the tranche included 5 lakh doses of Bharat Biotech’s Covid-19 jab – Covaxin to Afghanistan on Saturday.

The humanitarian aid was flown to Kabul by a flight of Iran’s Mahan air. This is the second tranche of humanitarian aid since the Taliban takeover in August of last year.

The spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Arindam Bagchi, said in a tweet that the Covid-19 vaccines were handed over to the Indira Gandhi Hospital in Kabul.

Today, India supplied the next batch of humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan, consisting of 500,000 doses of COVID vaccine (COVAXIN). These were handed over to the Indira Gandhi Hospital in Kabul. Press Release ➡️ https://t.co/Ti7L1BdewJ pic.twitter.com/XFpII0I8jC — Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) January 1, 2022

Afghanistan’s envoy to India, Farid Mamundzay, said in a tweet: “Another batch of additional 500,000 doses would be supplied in coming weeks. Thank you India for providing Afghan people life saving gift on the first day of 2022! I hope this year would be peaceful & prosperous for all Afghans.”

“Another batch of additional 500,000 doses would be supplied in coming weeks,” said a press statement by the MEA.

India, in December 2021, delivered 1.6 tonnes of medical assistance to Afghanistan through the World Health Organization (WHO).