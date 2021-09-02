India Sees Slight Rise in Tally, Clocks 47,092 New Covid Cases

New Delhi: In the past 24 hours, India recorded 47,092 new Covid ases, and the active cases account for 1.19% of total cases, as per the health ministry’s data.

The death toll has climbed to 4,39,529 with 509 more fatalities, according to the data updated at 8 am.The number of active cases has increased to 3,89,583 and comprise 1.19 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 97.48 per cent, ministry said.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has increased to 3,20,28,825, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.34 per cent, the data stated.

As per data: