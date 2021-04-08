India sees record 1.26 lakh new Covid cases in 24 hrs

New Delhi: India on Thursday registered as many as 1,26,789 new Covid-19 cases in a span of 24 hours, the highest number of daily cases ever since the pandemic began.

The country’s overall tally is now at 1,29,28,574, according to the data updated by the Union Health Ministry.

India is now the third-most affected globally, behind the United States and Brazil.

As many as 685 deaths were reported across the country over the past 24 hours, taking the total coronavirus death count in India to 16,68,62.

While 59,258 people were discharged, the total active caseload in the country stands at 9,10,319. Around 1,18,51,393 people have recovered so far.

As per data: