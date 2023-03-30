India sees over 40% jump in daily Covid cases with 3016 new infections

New Delhi: India logged 3,016 new Covid cases in the last 24 hours, over 40% rise in daily tally, according to the Union health ministry data updated Thursday. It is the highest daily Covid cases recorded in nearly six months, with active caseload rising to 13,509. A total of 3,375 cases were recorded on October 2 last year.

India’s Covid-related death roll has increased to 5,30,862 with 14 more fatalities – three reported by Maharashtra, two from Delhi and one reported by Himachal Pradesh in a span of 24 hours and eight reconciled by Kerala.

Delhi health minister Saurabh Bhardwaj has called an emergency meeting today after 300 fresh Covid-19 cases were recorded in the national capital on Wednesday.